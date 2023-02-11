NEWS

At 98 years, I have never experienced the kind of difficulty this country is battling – Yakasai Tanko

Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, OFR, former Liaison Officer to President Shehu Shagari, and Kano-based elder statesman, has aired his views on the present state of affairs of the country amidst fuel and Naira scarcity.

Tanko had today, Saturday, 11th February 2023, on the Arise News Morning Show, lamented that in his 98 years on earth, he had never experienced fuel and Naira scarcity lasting this long.

He had said, “The scarcity is not that of fuel alone but of currency that is needed by everybody; people can’t buy foodstuffs to eat. I think you need to be told that I’m 98 years old and I’ve been in the politics of the country since the colonial era.”

Speaking further, he said, “I am one of those who fought for the independence of Nigeria and am still fighting for peace and democracy in the country, and since then I have never experienced the kind of difficulty this country is battling through.”

