At 7 Years Old, I Started Smoking, At 8, I Started Dealing Drugs – Everton Midfielder, Dele Alli

Everton Midfielder and former Tottenham Hotspur star, Dele Alli, has revealed that he started dealing drugs when he was just eight (8) years old (Vanguard).

Former Tottenham Hotspur Player, Dele Alli.

Alli, who made this revelation recently, while speaking in Gary Neville’s podcast; “The Overlap”, declared; “At seven (7 years old), I started smoking, (at) eight (8), I started dealing drugs. An older person told me that they wouldn’t stop a kid on a bike, so, I rode around with my football and then underneath I’d have the drugs, that was eight (8).”

The England midfielder, who also revealed that he was in a very bad place when he was young, went further to allude to the fact that his life got changed and became better after an amazing family adopted him at the age of 12.

According to the footballer, “twelve (12), I was adopted by an amazing family… I couldn’t have asked for better people to do what they’d done for me. If God created people, it was them.”

What are your thoughts on this revelations by Dele Alli? Comment your thoughts below.

Image credit: Vanguard

INNOCESSON (

)