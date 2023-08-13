“Assuming today the court calls for a rerun, who takes over the government?” – Chief Nkupbre

According to a report by the Punch online newspaper this morning, Chief Edet Nkupbre, former national chairman of the PDP, south-south, asked that assuming today the court calls for a rerun, who takes over the government?

Chief Edet Nkupbre asked the question while in an interview with Punch correspondent, and he was told to air his view on whether it is right for the President and governors-elect to be sworn in before the courts deal with all litigations against their election.

Chief Edet responded that if an election had been completed and a winner is announced, litigation to challenge such election is part of the entire election process, and therefore, why don’t they wait till that process is expended before inauguration?

He said he has always clamour that Constitution should be amended to reflect that important issue. He said assuming today, with everything President Tinubu has done, and another person now emerging as President, he said there will be a lot of issues. He said the reason is that Tinubu supported the emergence of Godswill Akpabio, Senate President, which means a lot of things have been done. Chief Edet then asked,

“Assuming today the court calls for a rerun, who takes over the government?” He said it is the senate president that will take over, which will not be fair to other parties.

