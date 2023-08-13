Assuming there is rerun & Tinubu loses, undoing what has been done will be recipe for crisis-Nkupbre

According to a report by the Punch online newspaper this morning, Chief Edet Nkupbre, former national vice chairman of the PDP, south-south, said that assuming there is a rerun and Tinuby loses, undoing what has been done will be recipe for crisis

Chief Edet Nkupbre made the statement while in an interview with Punch correspondent, and he was asked a follow-up question of whether he corroborated with what President Tinubu meant when he said that there would be a crisis if the court removes him from office.

The question came as a result of earlier statement made by Chief Edet that, it is most preferred and fair that the constitution is amended to solve the critical issue of swearing in either president or governors till the litigation to challenge the election is completed. He said now, President Tinubu has done a lot of things including appointment of security chiefs, ministers and even supported the emergence of Akpabio, he said government is set already.

However, in responding to the question of crisis that Tinubu talked about, He said,

“I don’t think it is the crisis of people moving on the streets, rather it is the crisis of undoing what had been done. Assuming there is a rerun and he (Tinubu) loses, undoing what has been done will be a recipe for crisis. This is how serious it is, and the Constitution must be amended to make court processes part of the election.

