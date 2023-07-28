Assist Oshoala’s Reveals How Her Father Feels After Seeing Her Shirtless Celebration Pictures Online

Asisat Oshoala, the talented striker of the Super Falcons, has revealed that her father was not pleased with her choice of celebration after the team’s impressive performance on Thursday.

Taking to her Instagram page on Friday, she shared photos and wrote, “My dad is definitely not happy with my choice of celebration, but then again, life is a collection of moments.”

During the match, Oshoala, who plays for Barcelona, came on as a substitute in the second half. In the 72nd minute, she capitalized on a defensive mix-up and outpaced an Australian defender before calmly slotting the ball past the goalkeeper from a tight angle, giving the Super Falcons a 3-1 lead.

To express her joy, the 29-year-old removed her jersey and sprinted to the sideline to celebrate the goal with her teammates, resulting in her receiving a yellow card.

The iconic photo of her celebration has sparked heated debates on social media, with netizens sharing mixed reactions.

