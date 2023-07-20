Aso Rock Visit:I Will Be Coming Here Almost Every Week So Nigerians Should Not Be Surprised-Goodluck

Former Nigerian President, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has revealed that he will be frequently visiting the Aso Rock, and he urges Nigerians not to be taken aback by this decision.

As reported by The Nation paper, the esteemed political figure, hailing from Bayelsa, conveyed this message after paying a courtesy visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Aso Rock presidential villa in Abuja today.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, has been receiving numerous political and religious leaders since his inauguration on the 29th of May, 2023.

Following their meeting, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan expressed, “I’ve been a part of ECOWAS since 2020, serving as the ECOWAS Mediator in Mali. Now that our President has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS.

He added; “In fact, I will be coming here almost every week so Nigerians should not be surprised because we have a lot of challenges in the sub-region and those were the things we were discussing.”

He further added, “Crisis persists in Mali, Guinea, and Burkina Faso. While my primary focus remains on Mali, I also oversee matters in the other regions. Our purpose in coming together was to brainstorm and find solutions. Additionally, I chair the ECOWAS Council of the Wise, where we hold constructive meetings and conversations to pave the way for progress.”

Source: The Nation paper

