Aso Rock Visit:I Will Be Coming Here Almost Every Week So Nigerians Should Not Be Surprised-Goodluck Ebele Jonathan

The former President of the federal republic of Nigeria, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan has stated that he will be going to the Aso Rock often and that Nigerians should not be surprised by that.

According to The Nation paper, the Bayelsa-born political gladiator made this known after he paid a courtesy visit to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Aso Rock presidential villa in Abuja today.

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress has been receiving various political and religious leaders since his inauguration on the 29th of May, 2023.

Reacting after meeting, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan said; “I’ve been a part of ECOWAS since 2020, as the ECOWAS Mediator in Mali and now that we’re lucky our President has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS”

He added; “In fact, I will be coming here almost every week so Nigerians should not be surprised because we have a lot of challenges in the sub-region and those were the things we were discussing.”

He stated further; “We have crisis in Mali, Guinea, and Burkina Faso, I’m really handling Mali, but still oversighting others. So we came to put our heads together. I’m also the Chair of the ECOWAS Council of the Wise, we hold meetings, and, to have conversations on how to move things forward.”

