Aso Rock: Tunde and Daura are against Tinubu because Lawan was their preferred candidate- Jaafar

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

According to a news that was published by the Punch paper online this morning it was reported that, Mr Jaafar Jaafar, from Kano State, who happens to be the Editor-in-Chief of the Daily Nigerian, during an interview with Punch correspondent, has spoken on the forces against the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the Aso Rock.

When he was asked why Rabiu Tunde and Zangon Daura, who are from the All Progressives Congress, are not supporting Tinubu’s presidential ambition, Jaafar Jaafar, while responding to this claimed that these two people in the APC are not supporting him because, he was not there preferred presidential candidate.

He said, “It is very baffling. Tunde and Daura, are against Tinubu because Lawan was their preferred candidate because, at the initial stage, Tinubu was not their preferred candidate. They planned to impose Senator Ahmed Lawan and that plan failed. So, after the plan failed, they became aggrieved even after Tinubu emerged victorious, he did not get much support from them.”

Mediateehem (

)