Aso Rock ‘Elements’ Working Against Tinubu’s Victory – Gov. El-Rufai

In less than 25 days to the 2023 General Election, the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Wednesday, revealed that some people in Aso Rock Villa are working to frustrate the victory of All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the coming election.

Photo Credit: The Punch

As reported by The Punch, El-Rufai made this known while featuring on the live Television program, Channels TV’s Sunrise Daily. He said I believe there are elements in the Villa that want APC to lose the election because they didn’t get their way; they had their candidate. Their candidate did not win the primaries. He insisted that those working against Tinubu’s victory were those whose APC presidential flag bearer defeated their candidates during the party’s presidential primary election.

Meanwhile, as reported earlier, ahead of the presidential election, the presidential candidate of the main opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, Alh. Atiku Abubakar, on Wednesday, asked the Central Bank of Nigeria not to grant a further extension after the February 10 deadline for the naira swap.

