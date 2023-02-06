Aso Rock Cabals: Aisha Buhari’s Brother Is The One Printing Money In CBN – Naajatu Mohammed

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Former All Progressive Congress APC presidential campaign council member, Naajatu Mohammed has revealed details about the alleged cabals in the Aso Rock

It would be recalled that the Kaduna state governor, Nasir El Rufai, had a few days, accused some members in the Aso Rock villa of trying to sabotage the effort of the All Progressive Congress presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the coming election

According to him, he is very certain that there are people in the villa working to frustrate the APC effort not to reclaim the presidency

Speaking on the issue, during an interview on Arise TV on Monday, Naajatu alleged that Aisha Buhari who has been speaking about Cabals in the Aso Rock is also one of the cabals. She further alleged the brother of the first lady to be the person In charge of printing the naira notes at the central bank of Nigeria

According to her :

” Everything that runs in the government, that is what her cabal is and let me tell you who one of the cabals is Aisha Buhari. Aisha Buhari that is talking today is the Cabal. Even her brother is the head of minting and printing. Yes, we knew the cabal of Late ABA Kyari, the cabals of Maman Daura that she couldn’t even come out to say. When she started talking about the cabal, she glossed on it. She didn’t have the guts to come out and name names but I named names “

— Najaatu Mohammed on Arise TV. pic.twitter.com/nFoZ6yvPc9 — Peter Obi Stan supporter (@omoelerinjare) February 6, 2023

