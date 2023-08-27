Ask Tinubu How He Got A University Degree With No Primary And Secondary Education – Atiku

President Bola Tinubu has been requested by PDP presidential contender Atiku Abubakar to explain why he is enrolled at Chicago State University despite not having completed his primary or secondary education.

According to a report by Sahara Reporters, Atiku, who is currently contesting Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 poll, expressed his doubts about the legitimacy of Tinubu’s Chicago State University diploma on his X account (formerly Twitter).

In a sarcastic tweet sent out on Sunday, Atiku suggested that President Tinubu explain how he managed to graduate from a reputable international university despite not having completed his primary or secondary school for the benefit of himself and his fellow Nigerians.

According to him, Government College Ibadan, Richard Daley College, and Chicago State University in the United States were his following stops on his educational journey. Oddly, Tinubu decided to solely attend @ChicagoState starting in 2023. I’m racking my brain.

How is that even conceivable? Methinks that Tinubu’s claim that he had no elementary or secondary education but a university degree should be perplexing to all well-meaning Nigerians in the same way that it perplexes me. You might want to ask Tinubu how he managed to pull off this accomplishment so we might benefit from his creativity.

