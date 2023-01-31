“Ask Them How Long It Will Take For Their Lie To Travel From Port Harcourt To Onitsha” – Bola Tinubu

The 2023 presidential election is getting closer with each passing day and so the presidential candidates have equally doubled their efforts in campaigning from state to state. The APC and its Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu were in Anambra state on Tuesday where the APC candidate spoke to a crowd of supporters.

Amongst other things said, the presidential candidate of the APC told the people of Anambra not to listen to other parties that will come and lie to them. He said when such parties come, the people of Anambra should ask them how long it will take for their lies to travel from Port Harcourt to Onitsha then from Onitsha to Aba.

Speaking on, he said the PDP lied for 16 years and shared people’s assets among themselves, calling it privatization. He accused the PDP of privatising industries to their pockets.

In his words, he said “no be like the other party wey they come here, lie lie to you. When they bring their lie again, ask them how long will it take for their lie to travel from Port Harcourt to Onitsha, Onitsha to Aba. You see their lie? For 16 years, PDP lie. They lie and they share your assets among themselves. They call it privatisation”

Please share and comment

You can watch video here (fast-forward to 2 5:30)

Content created and supplied by: Vokally (via 50minds

News )

#Long #Lie #Travel #Port #Harcourt #Onitsha #Bola #Tinubu”Ask Them How Long It Will Take For Their Lie To Travel From Port Harcourt To Onitsha” – Bola Tinubu Publish on 2023-01-31 19:05:15