Ask The Women Who Suffered With Their Men. Only Few Of Them Were Lucky – Blessing CEO

Relationship therapist, Blessing CEO has stated that it is old school for ladies to suffer with their men and only few ladies who do it now are lucky. According to Okoro Blessing, women should not suffer with men because they do not give better lives anymore. She advised ladies to find a work to do for themselves instead.

Okoro Blessing in a video she posted on her Facebook page said;

”The problem with women is that they forget themselves while suffering with a man and they build a lot of expectations in their head. Men do not give better lives anymore. It is in the days of our grandparents that it existed. You give yourself a life that you deserve.

Go and ask the women who have suffered with men; very few were lucky. You can encourage a man and give him a helping hand but don’t go down with him.”

Click the LINK to watch the video. (Watch the video from 2:40)

