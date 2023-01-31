Ask Buhari About Nnamdi Kanu’s Health – Ohanaeze Ndigbo to South East Governors

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Source: Google

Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), health condition is poor, and the Ohanaeze Ndigbo has urged the South East governors to speak with President Muhammadu Buhari about it.

Ohanaeze Secretary-General, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, called on the Federal Government to grant the IPOB leader free access to his doctor after allegations that Kanu was being poisoned while in the care of the Department of State Services, or DSS.

Isiguzoro stated to DAILY POST that the South East and Ohanaeze Ndigbo governors would look into the claims of Nnamdi Kanu’s poisoning. Ndigbo should be able to stop the instigation of violence if the FG permits family doctor to examine Nnamdi Kanu.

“The South East governors should quickly reach out to President Buhari to ascertain the degree of the alleged sickness of Nnamdi Kanu”, Ohaneze Ndigbo stated

The DSS was accused by IPOB of killing Kanu covertly by denying him access to his doctor and necessary medications.

An agent of the secret police, however, refuted the claim and emphasized that the IPOB leader was being cared for while being held.

Aike (

)