Ask Anyone If Peter Obi Built Any Major Road, School Or Hospital While In Office – Adams Oshiomhole

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The former head of the Labour Congress was seen debating a number of potential presidential candidates with some citizens of Edo State in a recent video that was put on Comrade Adams Oshiomole’s verified social media profile on Facebook.

“I want you to ask anyone if Peter Gregory Obi built significant roads, schools, or hospitals during his tenure as governor,” Comrade Adams Oshiomole stated. Can Peter Obi, who was terrified of the Bakassi boys before being elected governor, make decisions about Nigeria’s future?

Adams Oshiomole, a former national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), added: “Tinubu is someone who attracts brave and powerful people because of his leadership qualities. We are all aware of his contribution to the careers of vice president Yemi Osinbajo, former governor Babatunda Raji Fashola, and current governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Nigerian assets.

Distinguished readers What do you make of Adams Oshiomole’s assertion? Please leave a remark with your opinions.

Video

Bubutain (

)