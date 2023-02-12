Asiwaju’s Wife, Remi Wanted To Go To The Senate So That She Would Become Senate President -Bode

Olabode George, a leader in the People’s Democratic Party, claimed that Remi Tinubu, the wife of Asiwaju Tinubu, the APC’s presidential candidate, has ambitions to lead the Senate.

Recall that Remi Tinubu has served on the floor of the national assembly’s upper chamber for a number of years.

Bode George revealed the major goal was for her to be the senate president in an exclusive interview with Sun Newspaper.

He said to Sun Newspaper in the exclusive interview that Remi, his wife, intended to go to the Senate so that she might become Senate President.

The former chairman of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) questioned Asiwaju Tinubu’s position in Lagos State while elaborating on his belief that Asiwaju Tinubu lacks the moral integrity to serve as president of Nigeria.

Bode claimed, “His daughter is the Iya Oloja of Lagos, thus she would inherit the title and collect tolls as the Iya Oloja of Nigeria. That is his management style, and I find that to be unacceptable. Nigerians are free to decide what to do.”

