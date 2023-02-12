NEWS

Asiwaju’s Wife, Remi Wanted To Go To The Senate So That She Would Become Senate President -Bode George

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 5 hours ago
0 316 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Olabode George has alleged that the wife of the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Tinubu, Remi had the ambition to become the senate president.

It would be recalled that Remi Tinubu has been a floor member of the upper chamber in the national assembly for several years.

Speaking to Sun paper in an exclusive interview, Bode George said the main intention was for her to be the senate president.

“His wife, Remi, wanted to go to the Senate so that she would become Senate President.” he told Sun paper during the exclusive interview.

Speaking further on why he think Asiwaju Tinubu does not have the character of being the president of Nigeria, the former chairman of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), also questioned Asiwaju Daughter’s position in Lagos State.

Hear him “His daughter is the Iya Oloja of Lagos, so she will become Iya Oloja of Nigeria and be collecting tolls. That is his style of management and it is not acceptable to me. Nigerians can make their decision.” Sun paper quoted Bode as saying.

Enecheojo (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 5 hours ago
0 316 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Atiku Vows To Donate $60bn For South East Businesses If Elected In February 25.

4 mins ago

Kidnappings: Kogi residents in anguish, demand dismissal of Olamaboro LGA chairman

5 mins ago

2023:SERAP to sue President Buhari’s govt over attack on Peter Obi’s supporters in Lagos State

11 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Anyone Wike Supports For Presidency Will Fail-Ayodele; AIG Lawan Jimeta Is Dead

13 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button