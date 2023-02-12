Asiwaju’s Wife, Remi Wanted To Go To The Senate So That She Would Become Senate President -Bode George

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Olabode George has alleged that the wife of the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Tinubu, Remi had the ambition to become the senate president.

It would be recalled that Remi Tinubu has been a floor member of the upper chamber in the national assembly for several years.

Speaking to Sun paper in an exclusive interview, Bode George said the main intention was for her to be the senate president.

“His wife, Remi, wanted to go to the Senate so that she would become Senate President.” he told Sun paper during the exclusive interview.

Speaking further on why he think Asiwaju Tinubu does not have the character of being the president of Nigeria, the former chairman of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), also questioned Asiwaju Daughter’s position in Lagos State.

Hear him “His daughter is the Iya Oloja of Lagos, so she will become Iya Oloja of Nigeria and be collecting tolls. That is his style of management and it is not acceptable to me. Nigerians can make their decision.” Sun paper quoted Bode as saying.

Enecheojo (

)