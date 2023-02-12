NEWS

Asiwaju’s Son Is Waiting On The Ladder To Become Lagos State Governor – Bode George Claims

With less than two months before Nigerian eligible voters head to the polls to elect the next president that will pilot the affairs of the country after the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Bode George has claimed that All Progressive Congress presidential, Asiwaju Tinubu, has programmed his son to become the governor of Lagos state. 

Speaking to Sun Newspaper in an exclusive, the former vice chairman of PDP South West, said Asiwaju doesn’t have what it takes to govern the country. 

According to him, Asiwaju Tinubu always wants to position members of his family in strategic positions. He said that is not what Nigeria need in a leader. 

“His son is waiting on the ladder to become governor of Lagos State. He is the only one that controls all these public adverts you see in Lagos. It is only the company of that boy. Is that the way to manage Nigeria?” Sun Newspaper quoted Bode George as saying. 

