Asiwaju’s First Daughter Is 61, How Can You Have A Child At The Age anime? – Bode George Says

Less than two months before Nigerians who are eligible to vote go to the polls to choose the next president who will run the country’s affairs after the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, Bode George, a leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, has insisted that Asiwaju Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, is older than he claims to be.

Recall that the impending 2023 presidential election, which is scheduled to take place on February 25, 2023, has the former governor of Lagos State as one of the front-runners.

In an exclusive interview with Sun paper, Bode George disclosed that he had personally assessed Asiwaju Tinubu and had come to the opinion that he would not make a good president.

He claims that Asiwaju Tinubu’s advanced age prevents him from performing his job well.

He questioned how Asiwaju Tinubu’s first daughter, who claims to be 70, can be 61.

Hear him. “I’ve already made the right judgment about him. First of all, Bola Tinubu is too old to be seated in that position. He claimed to be 70 years of age. At 61, his first daughter. His first daughter is 61. How can you have a child at age nine? He is definitely older than 70.” The Elder Stateman said during the exclusive interview, according to Sun paper.

