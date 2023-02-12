NEWS

Asiwaju’s First Daughter Is 61, How Can You Have A Child At Age Nine Says Bode George

Less than two months before Nigerians who are eligible to vote head to the polls to choose the next president who will run the country’s affairs after the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, Bode George, a senior member of the Peoples Democratic Party, has insisted that Asiwaju Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, is older than he claims to be.

It should be remembered that the former governor of Lagos State is one among the front-runners in the next 2023 presidential election, which is slated to take place on February 25.

In an exclusive interview with Sun Newspaper, Bode George stated that he has personally assessed Asiwaju Tinubu and has come to the conclusion that he will not make a good president.

He asserts that Asiwaju Tinubu can no longer carry out his duties because of his senior age.

He asserted that if he is 70 years old, Asiwaju Tinubu’s first daughter cannot be 61.

According to a remark from Bode George in The Sun Newspaper, “The best judgment of him has already been formed by me. Bola Tinubu is too old to be seated there, to start with. He stated that he was 70 years old. His first child is 61 years old. How is it feasible to start a family at the age of nine? He can’t be younger than 70.”

