Asiwaju’s First Daughter Is 61. How Can You Have A Child At Age Nine? – Bode George

Bode George, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, has insisted that Asiwaju Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, is older than he claims to be, less than two months before Nigerians who are eligible to vote go to the polls to elect the next president who will steer the affairs of the country after the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

In the approaching 2023 presidential election, which is scheduled to take place on February 25, it should be noted that the former governor of Lagos State is one of the front-runners.

Bode George said he has evaluated Asiwaju Tinubu personally and has come to the conclusion that he will not make a decent president in an exclusive interview with Sun Newspaper.

He claims that Asiwaju Tinubu’s advanced age will make it impossible for him to perform his duties.

He said that Asiwaju Tinubu’s first daughter cannot be 61 if he claims to be 70 years old.

Bode George was quoted saying by the The Sun Newspaper, he said, “I’ve already made the best assessment of him. First of all, Bola Tinubu is too elderly to be sitting there. He declared to be 70 years old. The age of his first child is 61. At age 9, how is it possible to become a parent? He’s certainly older than 70.”

Content created and supplied by: Abubakar360 (via 50minds

