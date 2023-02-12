NEWS

Asiwaju’s First Daughter Is 61. How Can You Have A Child At Age Nine? – Bode George

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 3 hours ago
0 319 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Asiwaju’s First Daughter Is 61. How Can You Have A Child At Age Nine? – Bode George

Bode George, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, has insisted that Asiwaju Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, is older than he claims to be, less than two months before Nigerians who are eligible to vote go to the polls to elect the next president who will steer the affairs of the country after the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

In the approaching 2023 presidential election, which is scheduled to take place on February 25, it should be noted that the former governor of Lagos State is one of the front-runners.

Bode George said he has evaluated Asiwaju Tinubu personally and has come to the conclusion that he will not make a decent president in an exclusive interview with Sun Newspaper.

He claims that Asiwaju Tinubu’s advanced age will make it impossible for him to perform his duties.

He said that Asiwaju Tinubu’s first daughter cannot be 61 if he claims to be 70 years old.

Bode George was quoted saying by the The Sun Newspaper, he said, “I’ve already made the best assessment of him. First of all, Bola Tinubu is too elderly to be sitting there. He declared to be 70 years old. The age of his first child is 61. At age 9, how is it possible to become a parent? He’s certainly older than 70.”

Content created and supplied by: Abubakar360 (via 50minds
News )

#Asiwajus #Daughter #Child #Age #Bode #GeorgeAsiwaju’s First Daughter Is 61. How Can You Have A Child At Age Nine? – Bode George Publish on 2023-02-12 09:31:27



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 3 hours ago
0 319 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Atiku Vows To Donate $60bn For South East Businesses If Elected In February 25.

3 mins ago

Kidnappings: Kogi residents in anguish, demand dismissal of Olamaboro LGA chairman

5 mins ago

2023:SERAP to sue President Buhari’s govt over attack on Peter Obi’s supporters in Lagos State

10 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Anyone Wike Supports For Presidency Will Fail-Ayodele; AIG Lawan Jimeta Is Dead

12 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button