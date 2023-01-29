‘Asiwaju Will Win The Presidential Poll With Christians And Muslims Support’ – Festus Keyamo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The official spoke person for the APC, presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo has slammed the attackers of the All Progressives Congress (APC), presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu by saying Tinubu will win the 2023 presidential poll with the support of Christians, and Muslims. His response was to prove to his attackers that despite the party’s Muslim-Muslim ticket Christians will still support Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Photo of Festus Keyamo.

Omatseye disclosed this in an interview with punch newspaper saying that the despite the Muslim-Muslim ticket that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is using, he will get support from Christians and Muslims in the forthcoming presidential poll. He further added that the Muslim-Muslim ticket will not affect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s presidential victory.

Photo of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

According to Festus Keyamo on his verified Twitter account, He said, “Tinubu will win with Christians, Muslims support”

Below is a screenshot of his tweet.

