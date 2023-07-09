Asiwaju Told Me To Join The APC, But I Refused, And Said To Him That I Wanted To Join The LP -Fayose

Ayodele Fayose, the former governor of Ekiti state has emphasized the relationship which he has between him and the president, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The former governor who was featured on a programme on Channels Television on Sunday revealed how he had refused to join the All Progressives Congress, APC, despite Asiwaju Bola Tinubu asking him to join when he went to his home around 2009 or 2010.

Ayo Fayose who made such revelation stressed that despite informing Tinubu who was the then leader of the Action Congress that he intends to join the labour party, Asiwaju still went ahead to beckon the then governor Fayemi to support him in whatever party he intends to join for the Senate seat in 2011.

Speaking further, the former governor of Ekiti state pointed out that his relationship with the president goes way back.

In his words… “In 2009 or 2010 thereabout, I was in Bourdilon with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, he was the then leader of the Action Congress, and he told me to join APC, and I told him No, that I was going to be in the Labour Party, and he then told the then governor Fayemi that he must support Ayo Fayose in whatever party he contests to be a senator in 2011, and that shows you that I had a relationship with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu”

