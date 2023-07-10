Asiwaju Told Me To Join The APC, But I Refused, And Said To Him That I Wanted To Join LP-Ayo Fayose

Fayose’s account reveals an interesting chapter in his political journey and the efforts made by Tinubu to have him join the APC. The incident demonstrates the complex nature of political alliances and relationships in Nigeria, where individuals with differing political ideologies can still maintain a level of camaraderie and engagement.

Former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, recently discussed his relationship with President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu during an interview on Channels Television. Fayose revealed that Tinubu had approached him in 2009 or 2010, urging him to join the All Progressives Congress (APC). However, Fayose declined the invitation and instead informed Tinubu of his intention to join the Labour Party. Despite this, Tinubu still requested support from Fayemi, who was the leader of the Action Congress at the time, for his Senate bid in 2011.

In his words… “In 2009 or 2010 thereabout, I was in Bourdilon with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, he was the then leader of the Action Congress, and he told me to join APC, and I told him No, that I was going to be in the Labour Party, and he then told the then governor Fayemi that he must support Ayo Fayose in whatever party he contests to be a senator in 2011, and that shows you that I had a relationship with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu”

During the interview, Fayose emphasized the close bond he shared with Tinubu, highlighting their interactions and the political choices they had made. Despite their differing political affiliations, Fayose acknowledged the influence Tinubu had in the political landscape and his attempts to bring Fayose into the APC fold. The former governor’s refusal to join the APC and his subsequent decision to join the Labour Party showcased his independent thinking and political preferences.

Fayose’s revelation sheds light on the relationship dynamics between prominent politicians in Nigeria. It highlights the personal connections and interactions that shape the country’s political landscape. Despite their differences in party affiliation, Fayose and Tinubu have maintained a relationship that includes political discussions and interactions spanning several years.

