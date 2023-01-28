Asiwaju Tinubu Will Win By 12 noon If G-5 Governors Support Him – Festus Keyamo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As we continue to count down to next month’s presidential election which has been scheduled to hold on 25th February, the spokesperson of All Progressive Congress presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo has said that he expects his candidate to win the election by 12 noon on election day.

Festus Keyamo who was reacting on the lingering crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party during today’s edition of Politics Tonight on TVC, said it would be a plus for his candidate of the G-5 governors decided to support Asiwaju Tinubu.

It would be recalled that the members of the G-5 have said that they will support a particular candidate for next month’s election.

Festus Keyamo while speaking during today’s programme, said his candidate will defeat Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party and other candidates by 12 noon If the governors support Asiwaju.

“If they support Asiwaju Tinubu, we will win by 12 noon ” Festus Keyamo stated.



