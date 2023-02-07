Asiwaju Tinubu Suffers Another Gaffe While Addressing The Large Crowd At the APC Rally In Katsina

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was live yesterday in Katsina State for the ruling All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Rally as scheduled to hold in due preparations for the next general election in Nigeria.

With the next general presidential election in the county now barely 18 days away, the APC campaign train landed in the State mainly to meet with the good people of the State and solicit for their support towards making his triumph in the February 25th poll.

In attendance at the big event was President Muhammadu Buhari and some of the Governors of the North-West alongside some other party dignitaries and stakeholders, who came to support the mandate and candidacy of the Tinubu-Shettima on the mission of a renewed hope.

One side attraction during the big event was the moment Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu suffered another gaffe while addressing the large crowd of supporters with this not being the first time for such similar scenario.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in his speech said the wives of the widows or Widowers will be catered for and put into consideration in his administration if voted into power.

This statement should have simply be put as the wives of the widowers and not the wives of the widows because these two words are literally the same thing.

