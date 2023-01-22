This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Asiwaju Tinubu Suffers Another Gaffe During APC Presidential Campaign Rally In Dutse, Jigawa State

The ruling party All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu made another gaffe yesterday while giving his speech at the APC presidential campaign rally held in Dutse Jigawa State.

In due preparations ahead of the February 25th poll, the APC flagged off their campaign rally in Jigawa State to meet with the good people of the State to share with them some of their party manifestos with the main aim of soliciting for more support from the electorates.

Asiwaju Tinubu while addressing the mammoth of crowd and large number of supporters in attendance for the big event, he urged them all to vote for him and all APC candidate at all level of governance.

However, there was a side attraction while trying to wrap up his speech as he suffered a gaffe by telling the people to come out and vote for APC on 16th of March before he made instant correction in that regard.

“Come out and vote for us on March 16, sorry I mean 11. Number 11 March please come and vote, I beg you. Allah will not make you tired, God will not give you disease, God will not give you headache. The Governor you will vote for is that of the APC”.

