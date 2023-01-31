This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Asiwaju Tinubu Suffers A Gaffe During APC Presidential Campaign Rally Held In Akwa Ibom

The ruling party All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign train was yesterday taken to Uyo at the Godswill Akpabio international stadium in Akwa Ibom as the next general presidential election in the country is now barely 25 days away.

The APC Presidential Candidate and former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu met with the good people of the State as a means to persuade and canvass votes from the them on their need to believe in the mandate of the renewed hope.

Asiwaju Tinubu was as such given a rousing welcome by the large number of supporters and mammoth of crowd who received him with open arms coupled with a warm reception which was a good omen going forward.

However, there was one side attraction where Asiwaju Tinubu suffered another gaffe while giving his speech as he was heard referring to the opposition People’s Democratic Party Presidential Candidate as the former ‘Senate President’ instead of former ‘Vice President’ after which he made correction when his attention was called to it.

This has yet again garnered and stirred several mixed reactions from people as this was not the first time the former Lagos State Governor will be making similar error and blunder.

“They have no mandate, what they have is ice cream that melt quick. You get me. They are not serious people. Atiku when we make him Senate President, you sell this you sell that, our asset, our common wealth, everything that we have you sell them and we become skeleton but you did not care”.

