Asiwaju Tinubu Reacts As Mammoth Crowd Trooped Out For His Campaign Rally In Rivers State

With less than ten days left before Nigerian eligible voters head to the polls to elect the next president that will pilot the affairs of the country after the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his campaign train visited Rivers state in continuation of their political engagements.

Asiwaju Tinubu was accompanied by the National chairman of the All Progressive Congress as well as other vital members of the party.

It would be recalled that Rivers state is among the top states in Nigeria with the highest voting strength. It would also be recalled that the incumbent governor of the state, Nyesom Wike has refused to back the presidential candidate of his political party due to the internal crisis.

While in Rivers state, there was Mammoth Crowd of APC supporters that trooped out at the Yakubu Gowan stadium for the rally.

Reacting over his reception, the former Lagos State took to his Facebook page to thank the people for coming in large number to back him.

He also recognized Governor Wike for giving him a warm reception.

“Thank you, Rivers, for the overwhelming show of love and support.

Special appreciation, also, to Gov Nyesom Wike for the friendly welcome and most gracious manner in which you received my team and I.” Asiwaju Tinubu posted on his Facebook page.

