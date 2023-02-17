Asiwaju Tinubu Reacts As Mammoth Crowd Trooped Out For His Campaign Rally In Ibadan

With less nine days left before Nigerian eligible voters head to the polls to elect the next president that will pilot the affairs of the country after the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Tinubu took his campaign train to Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State in continuation of his political engagements.

The former Lagos State governor arrived Ibadan in company of some key members of his political party. Asiwaju Tinubu was received by the governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde before he proceeded to the stadium for the campaign.

It would be recalled that Seyi Makinde is also a member of the G-5 governors that have been demanding for the removal of Iyorchia Ayu as the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Reacting over his reception, Asiwaju Tinubu took to his Facebook page to thank the Oyo people for coming out in large number.

“Thank you, Ibadan. Thank you the good people of Oyo State. I’m deeply grateful for your show of love today. With your votes we’ll, march into greater future.” Asiwaju Tinubu posted on his Facebook page.

