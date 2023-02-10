This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Asiwaju Tinubu Reacts As He Records Large Crowd Of Supporters In Sokoto State

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, traveled by campaign train to the seat of the Caliphate, which is located in the state of Sokoto, 15 days before eligible Nigerian voters go to the polls to elect the next president who will oversee the running of the nation after President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration. Tinubu is a candidate for president.

The All Progressive Congress’ national chairman, Ahmad Lawan, and other top party figures were present to follow the former governor of Lagos State, along with President Muhammadu Buhari, who is also the Senate’s current president.

Asiwaju Tinubu also visited the Sultan of Sokoto a courtesies visit, where he had a brief audience with the most influential Muslim in the nation.

Asiwaju Tinubu and his group arrived at the stadium to be met by a sizable crowd after their conversation with the Sultan of Sokoto came to an end.

The All Progressive Congress campaign webpage attracted a sizable number of supporters. In the event that he is elected president, Asiwaju Tinubu will use the opportunity to advance his vision and goals for the country’s future.

Asiwaju Tinubu turned to his Facebook page to thank the people of Sokoto for coming out to show their support after he was unable to speak over the clamor.

Additionally, he thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for traveling with him to Sokoto.

