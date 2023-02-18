Asiwaju Tinubu Reacts After Mammoth Crowd Trooped Out For His Campaign Rally In Borno State

With less than one week left before Nigerian eligible voters head to the polls to elect the next president that will pilot the affairs of the country after the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, All Progressives Congress presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu took his campaign train to Maiduguri, the Borno State capital to solicit for votes ahead of February 25th presidential election.

It would be recalled that the former Lagos State governor is among the front-runners that are expected to come out top in the forthcoming election.

While in Maiduguri state today, Asiwaju Tinubu addressed the mammoth crowd and told them to come out in large number to cast their votes on Saturday.

Moments after the rally, Asiwaju Tinubu took to his Facebook page to appreciate the people for coming out.

“Thank you Borno I am overwhelmed by the love you’ve openly displayed. I assure you, Nigeria will be Secured and Prosperous.” the former Lagos State governor posted on his Facebook page.

