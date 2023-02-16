Asiwaju Tinubu Reacts After His Successful Presidential Campaign Rally In Ibadan, Oyo State

The ruling party All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was live today in Ibadan the capital city of Oyo State as a means to continue his electioneering campaign process ahead of the February 25th poll.

The former Lagos State Governor was given a warm welcome by the good people of the State who were already waiting for his arrival which he claimed was delayed due to the atmospheric weather condition.

He was then received with open arms by the large members of the progressives at the Ibadan Airport after which he headed to pay a courtesy visit to the Executive Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Oluseyi Abiodun Makinde at the State Government House.

He was also given a warm reception alongside his team which was a good omen going forward for the APC flag bearer who really felt at home.

He then met with the good people of the State by presenting to them some of his action plans of a renewed hope which was seen as a blueprint on what his administration has in stock if elected into office come February 25.

After the campaign rally, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu reacted to the eventful outing with a post via his verified Twitter handle where he ultimately expressed his appreciation to Governor Seyi Makinde for the warm reception and his golden words of encouragement.

Photo Credit: Twitter

Content created and supplied by: Harfoofficial (via 50minds

News )

