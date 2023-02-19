Asiwaju Tinubu Reacts After An Eventful APC Presidential Campaign Rally Held Yesterday In Borno

The ruling party All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has yesterday night reacted after an eventful and successful presidential campaign rally held at Maiduguri Borno State.

The APC Presidential Candidate and former Lagos State Governor was yet again received by large number of supporters and mammoth of crowd, who came out massively to show and express their support in the Tinubu-Shettima mandate of the renewed hope.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was given another heroic and iconic welcome which was yet the case when he visited Ibadan the Oyo State capital two days ago.

The APC candidate alongside his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima met with the good people of the State with clear indication that the good people of the State are fully behind their choice of candidacy.

After the eventful and successful outing, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu reacted to this with a post via his verified Twitter handle where he thanked the good people of the State for their massive turn out and genuine support.

He then went ahead to make it known that he was overwhelmed by the love they openly displayed and thereby assured them that Nigeria will be secured and prosperous under his administration if voted into power come February 25.

