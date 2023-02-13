Asiwaju Tinubu Reacts After An Eventful APC Presidential Campaign Rally Held Today In Gombe State

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

One of the leading front-runners in the next presidential general election in Nigeria and the ruling party All Progressives Congress candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has reacted after having an eventful presidential campaign rally held today in Gombe State.

The former Lagos State Governor was live today in Gombe to meet with the good people of the State as means to start putting finishing touches to his electioneering campaign process ahead of the February 25th poll which is now barely 12 days away.

The campaign rally witnessed a huge and massive turn out of crowd and supporters from different part of the State who found their way to the campaign ground mainly to profess their love for the Tinubu-Shettima candidacy on a mission of a renewed hope.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as such met with the good people of the State with some promises made to them as blueprint to some of his action plans if elected into power.

After the eventful rally which was a good omen going forward for the former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu reacted to the warm reception given to him with a post his verified Twitter handle.

He posted with the caption thanking the good people of Gombe State for the love and reassuring energy, thereby indicated that together they shall renew hope come February 25th.

