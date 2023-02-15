Asiwaju Tinubu Mocks PDP National Chairman Over His Gaffe Suffered In One Of Their Campaign Rallies

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The ruling party All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has yesterday trolled the opposition People’s Democratic Party National Chairman Iyorchia Ayu on his gaffe suffered while addressing the large crowd of supporters in one of their campaign rallies held in Kano State.

Campaigns for the 2023 election proceed at intensed pace for the ruling All Progressives Congress with the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari also showing up to add bite to the APC electioneering campaign process ahead of the February 25th poll.

The same was the case yesterday at the APC rally in Imo State where the former Lagos State Governor met with the good people of the State with President Muhammadu Buhari also in attendance for the big event.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was given an iconic welcome by the large crowd of supporters and mammoth of crowd in attendance as he shared with them some of his plans of a renewed hope towards reviving the country.

While addressing the large crowd, he mocked and trolled the opposition National Chairman for his statement during PDP Presidential Campaign Rally in Kano State last weekend where he said his party has brought shame to Nigeria and people cannot allow to retain them in power.

Recalled that Iyorchia Ayu committed the blunder in Kano where he said people should not vote for the party which he chaired because they have destroyed the country before he later corrected himself.

Reacting to this by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu during his speech yesterday, he said:

“The final confession came just last weekend by their party national chairman. He confessed on national television that their party ruined and destroyed Nigeria. You heard it yourself from Iyorchia Ayu’s mouth. You heard him loud and clear or you didn’t hear him? Will you vote for a party whose chairman confessed to this crime? Tell them to stop lying that we are not going to vote for you”.

