Asiwaju Tinubu Mocks PDP National Chairman Over His Gaffe At A Campaign Rally

With less than two weeks before Nigerian eligible voters head to the polls to elect the next president that will pilot the affairs of the country after the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Tinubu took his campaign train to Imo State in continuation of his political engagement.

It would be recalled that Asiwaju Tinubu is one of four front-runners in the forthcoming February 25th presidential election. Other front-runners include Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People Party, and Mr Peter Obi of labour party.

Addressing a Mammoth Crowd of APC supporters that trooped out for the rally today, the former Lagos State governor called out the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Iyorchia Ayu. Asiwaju Tinubu mocked Ayu for saying the PDP ruined Nigeria.

It would be recalled that Iyorchia Ayu recently suffered a slip of tongue when he said people should not vote PDP because they destroyed Nigeria.

Speaking to his audience today, Asiwaju Tinubu said Iyorchia Ayu statement is an open confession of what PDP did to Nigeria.

Hear him ” the final confession came last weekend by their party national chairman. He confessed on national television that their party ruined and destroyed Nigeria. You heard it yourself from Iyorchia Ayu’s mouth. You heard him loud and clear abi you didn’t hear him? Would you vote for a party whose chairman confessed to this crime? Tell them to stop lying that we are not going to vote for you.”

