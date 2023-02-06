Asiwaju Reacts As Mammoth Crowd Trooped Out For His Campaign Rally In Katsina State

With less than 19 days left before Nigerian eligible voters head to their respective polling units to cast their votes for their preferred presidential candidate ahead of February 25th presidential election, the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu took his campaign train to Katsina State.

The former Lagos State governor was accompanied by President Muhammadu Buhari, the national chairman of the All Progressive Congress as well as other party members.

During his brief stay in Katsina State, Asiwaju Tinubu visited the Emir Palace before he headed to the stadium to deliver his campaign message to the good people of katsina.

While addressing the mammoth crowd, Asiwaju Tinubu condoled with the family of the vigilantes killed by bandits in the state. He also promised to sold the lingering insecurity in the country if given the mandate.

Reacting over his reception, Asiwaju Tinubu took to his Facebook page to thank the people for coming out in large number. He said he feels good seeing the supporters coming out to show him love despite the calamity that befell them

“I appreciate the welcoming warmth of our dear members in Katsina who turned up in large numbers despite our decision to scale down the rally to mourn members of vigilantes killed by bandits.” Asiwaju Tinubu posted on Facebook.

Content created and supplied by: Enecheojo (via 50minds

News )

#Asiwaju #Reacts #Mammoth #Crowd #Trooped #Campaign #Rally #Katsina #StateAsiwaju Reacts As Mammoth Crowd Trooped Out For His Campaign Rally In Katsina State Publish on 2023-02-07 00:29:39