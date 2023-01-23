‘Asiwaju Looked At Me And Said He Has Nothing For The North If He Becomes President’ – Naja’atu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Naja’atu Mohammed, a Kano state politician has revealed why she resigned from her position as the Director of Civil society directorate in the APC Presidential campaign council. According to the reports by Sahara Reporters, Naja’atu claimed that the former Lagos state governor is mentally and physically unfit at the moment.

Naja’atu alleged that she had several meetings with Asiwaju in order to investigate his plans for Northern Nigeria and that she asked him of what he has in plan for the North. According to her, Asiwaju told her point-blank that he has no plan for the North. She stated further that the reply caught her unaware because of the current devastating situation of the Northerners.

She said, ”I was picked up by one Ibrahim Masari, I sat with Asiwaju and while we were sitting there came in Chief Bisi Akande. I asked Asiwaju, ”Sir please tell me if you want me to do this job for you? I told him What I did to Buhari, I always attend his campaign, and the structure for the Northwest is my structure, I made it and sustained it.

I asked Tinubu, “What do you have for us in the North? He looked at me in the face and said ‘Nothing.’ I said, ”Sir, you mean you have nothing for the North? The question of security, out-of-school children, agriculture, and many things like that, everybody in the North East is waiting to be killed or kidnapped.”

(Source: Sahara Reporters)

