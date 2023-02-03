NEWS

Asiwaju Is Leading From The Sample Of 40,000 Poll We Conducted Across Nigeria – El-Rufai

As we started to worry about it, some of us went back to the president to seek an update. Some party members were considering picking a Northerner to succeed President Buhari, despite how ludicrous the idea might seem. He assured us that his position hadn’t altered at all.

It would be recalled that various unbiased organizations performed surveys. The majority of surveys predicted that Mr. Peter Obi will win the February 25 presidential election. Governor El-Rufai told TVC that Asiwaju Tinubu is in the lead according to the poll. 

He said “With a sample size of close to 40.000, we performed a survey across Nigeria, and the findings show that we are ahead. There will be a heated election contest. A significant portion of people are undecided. We are making a lot of effort to persuade people who are hesitant to join us”.

