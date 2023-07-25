“Asiwaju Is A Democrat, While He Was Out Of Government He Has Always Tested Govt Policies” – Bashiru

Nigerian political analyst Akinola Bashiru praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, popularly known as “Asiwaju,” for his unwavering commitment to democracy and reliance on the judicial system. Bashiru emphasized that even during Tinubu’s time outside of government, he consistently tested government policies in court, demonstrating his democratic principles.

The remarks came in response to rumors of a potential plot by the ruling All Progressive Party (APC) to incite chaos if President Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 presidential election is overturned by the court.

Bashiru urged Nigerians to trust the judiciary, highlighting that all political parties have appeared before the court, and it is now essential to have faith in the court’s decisions to safeguard democracy in the country.

He said: “It was the legal team of the president that was justifying In different parameters and different bases that where injustice is the order of the day, you are likely to have opposition to such. Asiwaju is a Democrat and I know that while he was out of government he Has always been available to test the policies of the government in the court. So, if he, over the years has believed in the court and has subjected himself and other issues of interest with him to this same judiciary, I see do not see any reason for him to promote anarchy or to talk about anarchy. Will anarchy now change the decision of the judiciary?

“I would rather suggest that now that all the parties have appeared before the Judiciary, let us have faith that the judiciary will come back to the general public with decisions that will not only help to sustain democracy but help in taking the interest of the Nigerian public.”

[Start watching from 5:00]

Source: Central

DeLight01 (

)