“Asiwaju Has Been Chosen By Our Party, And We Are Fully In Support Of His Candidature” – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari during a courtesy call at the Emir’s palace in Katsina State, said that the All Progressives Congress will ensure the victory of its flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu at the February 25 presidential election.

In his statement: “Asiwaju has been chosen by our party, and we are fully in support of his candidature, and we will work for his victory at the polls.”

He also called on the Emir of Katsina, Abdulmumini Usman and the Emirate Council to mobilise electoral machinery to ensure the victory of Tinubu.

President Buhari also sympathized with the leaders and citizens of Katsina State after the recent terrorist attack on vigilantes in the Bakori Local Government area of the State, which killed 41 persons.

The President further stated that he will continue to listen to good counsel from experts, traditional rulers and political leaders on the economy, and will adopt best practices in protecting the interest of citizens.

