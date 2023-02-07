NEWS

“Asiwaju Has Been Chosen By Our Party, And We Are Fully In Support Of His Candidature” – Buhari

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 354 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

“Asiwaju Has Been Chosen By Our Party, And We Are Fully In Support Of His Candidature” – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari during a courtesy call at the Emir’s palace in Katsina State, said that the All Progressives Congress will ensure the victory of its flag bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu at the February 25 presidential election.

In his statement: “Asiwaju has been chosen by our party, and we are fully in support of his candidature, and we will work for his victory at the polls.”

He also called on the Emir of Katsina, Abdulmumini Usman and the Emirate Council to mobilise electoral machinery to ensure the victory of Tinubu.

President Buhari also sympathized with the leaders and citizens of Katsina State after the recent terrorist attack on vigilantes in the Bakori Local Government area of the State, which killed 41 persons.

The President further stated that he will continue to listen to good counsel from experts, traditional rulers and political leaders on the economy, and will adopt best practices in protecting the interest of citizens.

Content created and supplied by: Just4Gist (via 50minds
News )

#Asiwaju #Chosen #Party #Fully #Support #Candidature #Buhari”Asiwaju Has Been Chosen By Our Party, And We Are Fully In Support Of His Candidature” – Buhari Publish on 2023-02-07 13:37:01



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 354 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

Shehu Sani Reacts As A New Born Baby Was Found By The Roadside (Video)

10 mins ago

Naja’atu Mohammed Accuses El-Rufai Of Attempting To Replace Late Abba Kyari As Cabal

14 mins ago

Opinion: Why Peter Obi Is Well-placed To Upset Tinubu And Atiku In The Presidential Polls

18 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: APC trying to instigate Christians against me—Atiku, Chelsea Get New Coach, Enoka

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button