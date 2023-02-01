Asiwaju Has A Unique Style Of Firing Missile At Aso Rock – Senator Shehu Sani

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The popular Nigerian socio-political critic, public commentator human rights activist and former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District at the upper chamber of the national assembly, Senator Shehu Sani has said that, the former Lagos State Governor and Presidential candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has a unique style of firing Aso Rock, the seat of power in Nigeria.

Senator Sani made this known on Wednesday his official Twitter handle.

“Asiwaju has a unique style of firing Aso Rock,” said, Senator Sani.

According to Senator Sani, whenever Asiwaju Bola Tinubu missile hits Rock, he (Tinubu) would say his target was Zuma Rock.

“When it hits the rock, he will say his target was Zuma Rock.” Senator Sani said.

Recall, few weeks ago, it was alleged that the Presidential candidate of APC, Asiwaju Tinubu attacked the Presidency over the recent fuel scarcity across this country.

What are your reactions to Senator Sani’s tweet concerning the subject matter above?

Ijoyemedia. (

)