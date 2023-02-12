This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Asiwaju First Daughter Is 61. How Can You Have A Child At Age Nine? – Bode George

Bode George, a leader of the Peoples Democratic Party, has claimed that the All Progressive Congress’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Tinubu, is older than he says he is, with less than two months until Nigerian eligible voters head to the polls to elect the next president who will pilot the affairs of the country after the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The 25th of February, 2023, is set as the date for the next presidential election, and you may recall that the ex-governor of Lagos State is one of the leading candidates.

In an exclusive interview with the Sun Newspaper, Bode George revealed that he has evaluated Asiwaju Tinubu and concluded that he would not make a good president.

He thinks Asiwaju Tinubu is too old to be effective in his position.

He questioned how Asiwaju Tinubu’s eldest child could be only 61 years old given that he himself claimed to be 70.

Observe him “Already I have made a complete evaluation of him. First off, Bola Tinubu is way too elderly to be in charge. As far as we can tell, he’s 70 years old. His eldest child is 61 years old. At what point does puberty begin? It’s safe to say he’s well into his 70s.” After an exclusive interview, the Sun Newspaper reported on what the Elder Statesman had to say.

