Asiwaju Doesn’t Need Us In The North And We Don’t Need Him – Naja’atu Muhammad

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

With less than one week left before Nigerian eligible voters head to the polls to elect the next president that will pilot the affairs of the country after the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, former member of Asiwaju Tinubu campaign organization, Naja’atu Muhammad has urged her compatriots in the north not to vote for Asiwaju Tinubu in the forthcoming February 25th presidential election.

It would be recalled that the former Lagos State governor is among the front-runners in the presidential poll. Other front-runners include Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, Mr Peter Obi of labour party as well as Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria People Party.

It would be recalled that the Commissioner at the Police Service Commission, Psc recently resigned her appointment as member of Asiwaju Tinubu presidential campaign council.

Speaking to Vanguardngr.com, Naja’atu said the northern electorates should make sure APC fails to get 25 per cent of the votes in the region

“we must stop that from happening. You must stop the All Progressive Congress from getting 25 percent of your votes from the North.” she said.

Speaking further, Naja’atu said Asiwaju Tinubu does not have the north at heart so he does not need them. She stressed that the north does not need Asiwaju Tinubu as well.

” He doesn’t need us, and we don’t need him,” she said.

Enecheojo (

)