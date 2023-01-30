Asiwaju Could Not Stay For Ten Minutes Without Dozing Off When I Say Him In London -Naja’atu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A former director of the Civil Society to Bola Tinubu presidential campaign council, Naja’atu Muhammad has continued to grant interviews regarding her encounter with the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Tinubu.

It would be recalled that Naja’atu recently resigned from her appointment. She made her resignation a public knowledge few days ago.

Speaking to Punch paper in an exclusive interview Naja’atu claimed that when she met Asiwaju Tinubu in London in the United Kingdom, he could not stay for ten minutes without sleeping.

According to her, she was begged to meet with the former Lagos State even though she never wanted to support him. She also revealed that her wanted Vice president Yemi Osibanjo to emerge as the APC flag bearer.

“I saw him firsthand in London. He was sleeping most of the time. He cannot stay for ten minutes without dozing off. ” punchng.com quoted Naja’atu Muhammad as saying.

