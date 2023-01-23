Asiwaju Carried Buhari In 2015 And 2019, We Are Expecting Buhari To Reciprocate The Gesture – Mumuni

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Abayomi Mumuni, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to reciprocate what the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu did for him in 2015 and 2019. According to a report published by Vanguard, Mumuni claimed that Tinubu isn’t getting enough support from the president.

In his statement, he said that Tinubu carried Buhari to win both elections in 2015 and 2019 but Tinubu is yet to receive that kind of support from Buhari. He made it clear that he is confident that Tinubu will win the election but they are expecting Buhari to reciprocate the gesture that was extended to him.

Mumuni made it clear that Buhari is supporting the APC presidential candidate but added that they are expecting more support than what they are currently getting.

“Asiwaju carried Buhari, backing him like a baby learning how to crawl in 2015 and 2019, to win both elections. Basically, we are expecting President Buhari to reciprocate the gesture that was extended to him during that trying period.”

