“Asiwaju Boy. I Love Tinubu, I Believe in him and I’m Praying for him to Succeed” Yul Edochie says.

Former 2023 presidential candidate, Yul Edochie has taken to social media to extend his deep affection for Nigerian president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu while also penning down a prayer for him to be successful in his reign as the country’s president. Yul Edochie is a veteran actor and brand influencer.

The businessman who prayed for president Bola Ahmed Tinubu through his official X account, could be seen rocking a senator outfit with the face of the APC chieftain and the statement, “Relax, Jagaban will fix Nigeria” printed on the dress.

Yul Edochie went ahead to disclose that he is President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s boy and he is 100 percent unapologetically about it, adding that he loves and believes in the former Lagos State and he is praying for him to succeed.

Yul Edochie wrote;

“Asiwaju Boy. 100% unapologetically.

“I love Tinubu. @officialABAT. I believe in him and I’m praying for him to succeed.”

Here is Yul Edochie’s post below;

