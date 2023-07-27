Asisat Oshoala Reaches A Historic Milestone After Stunning Finish Against Australia

In a momentous feat, Asisat Oshoala became the first Nigerian player to score in three FIFA Women’s World Cups. The exhilarating match took place at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane on Thursday morning at the ongoing 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. Nigeria pulled off a stunning comeback to secure a 3-2 victory against Australia.

The encounter witnessed a dramatic turn of events when Asisat Oshoala was introduced into the game in the 63rd minute. Her mere presence unsettled the Australian defence, and it didn’t take long for Nigeria to capitalize on this advantage.

Just two minutes after Oshoala’s entrance, Osinachi Ohale, who displayed tremendous determination despite sustaining an injury, managed to head the ball into the net at the far post. The goal was set up by Ajibade, whose initial header was parried away by Arnold.

As the game progressed, Oshoala continued to be a thorn in Australia’s side. In the 72nd minute, she seized an opportunity and scored Nigeria’s third goal with remarkable precision from a tight angle. The goal came as a result of a mix-up between Alanna Kennedy and Arnold, leaving the Australian team reeling from the unexpected turn of events.

With her stellar performance in the encounter, Asisat Oshoala is now the first Nigerian player to score in three FIFA Women’s World Cups.

