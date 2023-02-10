Ashiwaju Is A Fighter & He Has Always Fought For The Less Privilege-Femi Hamzat

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In a recent interview with TVC news, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, Deputy Governor of Lagos State was invited to speak on the ongoing Naira Crisis and Lagos State Governorship Race. And during the course of the conversation, he brought up reasons why he admires the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu so much.

He reportedly said, and quote, “He’s a fighter and he has always fought for the less privilege and I will tell you. Remember when PDP was in government, and he was the only AC Governor that there was nothing not thrown at him to come to PDP they promised him the whole world, and he said, “Why? I don’t believe in your principles.””

“So now he’s a fighter when he believes in something he will do it, and why I like him is that as a commissioner when we agree on something, it doesn’t matter the problem you now confront him with. He will stay with you from that moment till the end.”

Watch The Full Video Here.

Greenkai (

)